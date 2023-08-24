'We stopped talking': When Selena Gomez ghosted Maluma after his collaboration request amid dating rumors

Colombian star Maluma once had hopes of teaming up with Selena Gomez for a music collaboration, but the plans didn't quite materialize. He shared that they initially discussed working together, but their conversation hit a roadblock, and Gomez eventually stopped responding. Despite this, Maluma remains open to the idea of future projects with Gomez, expressing that he's available to collaborate if the opportunity arises.

Did Selena Gomez really ghost Maluma?

Taking a trip down memory lane to January 2017, fans of Selena and Maluma were over the moon as they started following each other on Instagram. The buzz intensified when Selena Gomez dropped a photo with the caption "Vente pa' ca," fueling excitement and setting the stage for a possible collaboration.

Maluma spoke to E! News about his desire to work with Gomez. He mentioned that he once had a conversation with her where he expressed his interest in collaborating. He confessed, "We had the chance to talk once, and I told her that I wanted to work with her. I thought we were going to work (together), but then she started doing her album. Maybe she got busy or something, and we stopped talking," he admits. "It would be a dream to work with her; it would be so beautiful. She's such an inspiration, and she's such an example. It would be an honor to share a song with her…it would be beautiful."

Maluma's confession hinted at a potential future collaboration with Selena Gomez, had she picked up the conversation and put a stop to the ghosting. Additionally, fans cheered Sin Contrato singer for his graceful handling of the situation, giving him kudos for keeping it cool and collected throughout the whole "Will she reply, won't she reply" episode!

Collaboration mania it is!

Interestingly, Selena Gomez, known for her successful music collaborations, has teamed up with prominent artists like Charlie Puth, DJ Snake, Ozuna, Cardi B, and Rema. While Maluma has already worked with crossover stars like Ricky Martin and Shakira, he has his sights set on the possibility of working with Justin Timberlake someday. Meanwhile, Maluma maintains his hopeful spirit for a potential collaboration with Selena in the future.

