‘We support victims…’: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson after facing backlash

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses sensitive topics, including rape and abuse. Reader discretion is advised. (Disclaimer)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently apologized in an Instagram video for writing letters to the judge in the Danny Masterson trial. Masterson, their friend and co-star from That '70s Show, was found guilty of sexual assault. In their video apology, Kutcher and Kunis explained that Masterson's family asked them to write letters to show the kind person they had known for 25 years. Ashton and Mila shared that they wanted the letters to be read by the judge, not to question the legal system or hurt the victims.

Today, Ashton took to Instagram to share a video with his wife Mila Kunis to apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton said in the Instagram video. Mila, who was seated beside her husband added, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kutcher and Kunis emphasized their support for sexual assault survivors and said they didn't want to undermine their experiences. The couple expressed sorrow if their letters caused harm. Kunis said, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

After their apology video, one of Masterson's victims criticized it, saying it was hurtful and insulting. In the video posted by journalist Yashar Ali on X, the victim Jane Doe told him, “This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of ‘Times Up.'”

It's important to note that Kutcher and Kunis were among over 50 people who wrote letters supporting Masterson before his sentencing. Other actors from That '70s Show, like Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, also wrote letters.

In Kutcher's letter, he praised Masterson's dedication to his job, kindness, and equal treatment of everyone on set. He considered Masterson an excellent role model. In Kunis' letter, she called Masterson an amazing friend and a great older brother figure. She admired his care for others and his commitment to leading by example.

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Danny Masterson, an actor and member of the Church of Scientology, received a 30 years prison sentence for his convictions on two counts of rape in Los Angeles, according to reports in a section of the media. During the early 2000s, while Kutcher and Kunis were co-starring with Masterson, three women accused him of raping them at his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003

