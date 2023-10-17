'We sweep it under the carpet...': When Emily Blunt revealed the REAL reason behind why John Krasinski and her didn't reply back to Coldplay's Chris Martin

We all have that habit of not instantly replying back to text messages when we get them. Celebrities are no different than us, as Emily Blunt revealed on The Ellen Show while promoting her film Jungle Cruise.

Though for normal people, their ghosting isn’t revealed on the national television. But that was not the case for Emily Blunt as Chris Martin revealed her slight right on The Ellen Show when he made an appearance

Chris Martin’s sweet idea for A Quiet Place Musical

Chris Martin is one of the biggest and most recognizable musical artists in the world. His music has raked in millions of listeners and has made Coldplay a household name. One of the best things about him though is his humor and his ability to make fun of himself in order to entertain the audience.

The Coldplay lead singer had done that with the Game Of Thrones musical when the show was at its height. It was a parody sketch in the vein of an SNL skit, where he got all the main players from the show together for a hilarious parody musical.

He tried to do something similar when he watched A Quiet Place. The John Krasinski directorial moved him so much that he reached out to the director and his wife through his girlfriend at that time Dakota Johnson.

“I sent Emily Blunt and her husband an idea for the musical of A Quiet Place” Chris had told Ellen during his appearance on the show, “But they never replied”

Emily Blunt’s reason for not replying to Chris Martin

When one of the biggest musicians in the world reaches out to you, the normal course of action for any person would be to reply back immediately, but not for Emily Blunt.

“He sent us this video of him performing the musical, and I was like what a sweet gesture” Emily Blunt told Ellen in her defense, “I thought I’ll reply back in the morning, but I never did”

Then Emily Blunt’s natural britishness came through and she just decided to “sweep her mistake under the rug”. As the actress forgot to reply back for a month to the singer, she decided that he must have moved on from the incident and didn’t reply back to him.

Little did she know that this mistake would haunt her for a long time as Chris Martin apparently hadn’t moved on and even went on to tell about her mistake on national television.

