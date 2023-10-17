'We take care of the momma': When Ryan Reynolds revealed how he and his kids rallied around Blake Lively during her pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship is a captivating blend of love, humor, and Hollywood charm. Since they tied the knot in 2012, the dynamic duo has consistently stolen hearts with their playful banter, social media pranks, and genuine affection for each other. Their relationship radiates authenticity in an industry often known for its transience. As parents to three children, they balance their A-list careers with family life, epitomizing a couple deeply committed to both their craft and each other.

Ryan Reynolds on how he kept Blake Lively happy during pregnancy

Back in 2022, when Ryan Reynolds was about to become father once again as his wife, Blake Lively was carrying his fourth child, he opened up about how he took care of his wife at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards. When a reporter from E! magazine asked him “How does he like to spoil his wife and make it easier for her during the pregnancy”, the Deadpool starrer said, “Oh, boy! Yeah I mean, you know it's not just me but our kids too." He further added with a smile on his face "We rally around her, and help her where we can, and do romantic things for her, you know." "We take care of the momma,” he concluded as he gushed about his wife.

Blake Lively’s emotional speech to Ryan Reynolds

During their appearance at the American Cinematheque Awards, Blake Lively gave an emotional speech for Reynolds as he was awarded as the 36th recipient of the prestigious American Cinematheque Award. In her speech, she said, “This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts."

She continued, “And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

