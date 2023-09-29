‘We want our kids to have…’: When Blake Lively discussed raising her children in same 'normal' manner as Ryan Reynolds was brought up

In a 2016 chat with Marie Claire , the ever-talented Blake Lively, renowned for her iconic role in Gossip Girl, opened up about her personal take on parenthood. Fast forward to the present, and Blake Lively, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, is now proudly parenting four little bundles of joy. During that candid interview, Blake dropped subtle hints and heartwarming insights into her vision for nurturing her children. Reportedly, this dynamic duo places their precious family at the top of their priority list, and they are wholeheartedly immersed in every aspect of their munchkin’s lives.

The Gossip Girl fame, Blake Lively on parenthood

In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire, Blake Lively once expressed a deep conviction about ensuring her children's upbringing mirrored that of our beloved Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. She emphasized that Ryan had enjoyed a "nice, normal upbringing," and they were determined to offer the same to their kids. She mentioned, “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish."

Blake also went on to talk about one of the most significant challenges the couple faced which was shielding their children from the relentless paparazzi. Lively openly discussed the difficulties they encountered in safeguarding their children's privacy saying, "I'd rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard … it's another thing when it's our child," however, when it came to their children, particularly their daughter James, Lively expressed, "[James] didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants."

Blake Lively on why she wanted to marry Ryan Reynolds

In the same interview with Marie Claire, Blake Lively opened up about the reason as to why she wanted to marry Ryan Reynolds. She mentioned her decision to marry Reynolds was deeply rooted in their profound friendship saying, "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me. I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."

What’s more is that multiple sources have reported that in various interviews, Blake Lively has effusively praised Ryan as an "awesome dad" and an "amazing husband!"

