'We were able to make our home cozy!': From furniture to theme; inside Selena Gomez's gorgeous rose-gold Rare Beauty office

Selena Gomez has seen several successes in her life, be it her years as a Disney star, her music career, or her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. The 31-year-old's company has been a favorite amongst netizens ever since it was first launched. Three years down the line, the singer has finally revealed her cozy office and fans cannot stop loving it. From the color palette to the vibe, they adore everything. Here's a peek inside Selena Gomez's haven.

Inside Selena Gomez's gorgeous rose-gold Rare Beauty office

The actress took to her Instagram to share images of Rare Beauty's fully-renivated office in El Segundo, California. The photos show the intetriors of the homely place including the entryway and the glam room. The first image showed the rose-gold theme of the glam room with curtains on both sides, followed by a long shelf full of products. The room has a pink wallpaper, a pastel rug, posters of the products, a designer mirror, a desk, and fancy chairs.

ALSO READ: 'Paris was fun': Selena Gomez posts France photo dump, shares selfies and behind-the-scenes from trendy trip to City of Love

In the picture, Gomez poses with a smile on her and arms spread out. She is wearing an all-denim look with a matching jacket and pants over a white tank top. The third image gives a glimpse of what's on the shelves including plenty of makeup products, picture frames, plants in vases, and designer knick knacks. the next image gives a glimpse of the entryway which alos has a neutral palette. The lobby has a couch, a table with a floral vase, and armchairs.

Behind the furniture is a screen which features Gomez's face with the words Rare Beauty on it. The last image is another shot of the glam room with Gomez flipping her hair in while in it. The Only Murders in the Building actress captioned the post, "After 3 years. We were able to make our home cozy! @rarebeauty." Other public figures and fans made sure ot hoard in the comment section and gush about the lovely office that is finally fully ready now.

Reactions to Selena Gomez's rose-gold Rare Beauty office

The official page for Barbie wrote, "Dream office [sparkling heart emoji]." The official Rare Beauty page said, "the coziest [cloud emoji] I love it." Beauty content creator Mrunal Panchal felt, "Such a cute place [red heart emoji]." One user replied, "kinda need my room to look exactly like this." Another responded, "oh to be working here... please hire me." Gomez founded her beauty company Rare Beauty in 2019 and officially launched it in 2020.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez stuns in white polka-dot minidress during day, glittery black one at night amidst much-talked-about Paris trip