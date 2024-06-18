Evan Rachel Wood claimed that a moment from the 2007 musical Across the Universe, which had a Beatles theme, is more grounded in truth than one might think. Wood gave a behind-the-scenes story from the set of the movie while presenting a special Cinespia showing of it at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Evan Rachel Wood admits she was tripping during a scene in Across The Universe

Furthermore, Wood filmed a video instead of attending the film's premiere because she is recovering from a knee injury and not going anywhere. "They told me to share a funny story or moment from when we were on set. Well, I’ll just say this during the ‘I Am the Walrus’ scene, any moment you see myself and Jim Sturgess, we are actually tripping.”

Evan Rachel Wood reveals how the director reacted

Wood went on to say that during the filming of the hallucinatory sequence, the stars had actually taken drugs. This particular sequence is among the more hallucinogenic parts of the movie. In the scene, Wood's Lucy and Sturgess' Jude go to a nightclub where Bono, in character as Dr. Robert, performs a rendition of the Beatles song I Am the Walrus."The main characters are shown to be high on drugs throughout a montage of illuminated lights and colors.

Advertisement

According to Wood, director Julie Taymor was first unaware that Sturgess and she were using drugs for the scene. Wood remarked that when she later informed her, the director said, "That makes sense."

Inspired by the Fab Four, Wood portrayed Lucy and Sturgess played Jude in a narrative about the relationship between an upper-class girl and a working-class artist. Of course, the soundtrack featured a ton of popular songs sung by the cast, including Wood's Blackbird and Sturgess' title track. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical Movie and an Oscar for Albert Wolsky's colorful costumes.

Evan Rachel Wood's remarkable career

Evan Rachel Wood has portrayed a variety of complex roles throughout her career. Wood's breakthrough came from the contentious teen drama Thirteen (2003). Over the next twenty years, she has collaborated with George Clooney, Woody Allen, and other prominent Hollywood names.

According to audiences, Wood's performance in the 2020 criminal comedy-drama Kajillionaire marked the best film of her career. Wood plays Old Dolio Dyne, an eccentric, strange, and emotionally stunted character born to con artists, with a mix of clumsiness and warmth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life; Says 'I Have A Power Issue And A Control Issue'