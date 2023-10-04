'We were against each other': Victoria Beckham opened up about husband David's alleged affair in 2003; DEETS Inside

Victoria Beckham has opened up about a challenging time in her marriage with David Beckham, addressing his alleged infidelity for the first time in the new Netflix documentary Beckham as per the Sun.

Victoria Beckham revealed that the period during David's move to play for Real Madrid in Spain, while she stayed in the UK with their sons, “was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.” she added, “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.” Although she resented David following the cheating allegations, she kept her feelings internalized to support his soccer career. The documentary doesn't name the women involved, but at the time, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed to have had affairs with David Beckham.

Victoria decided to move to Spain to be with him amidst the headlines, and she described, “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us, here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.” she explained, “You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other, but when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.” Despite the turmoil, they overcame it. About a year after Victoria's move to Spain, they welcomed their third son, Cruz, in February 2005. Their family continued to grow with the arrival of their daughter Harper in 2011. The couple, who have been married for 24 years, came through the challenges and emerged stronger.

David Beckham on cheating Victoria

In the documentary, David Beckham also got emotional while recalling those challenging moments in their relationship. He admitted in the documentary, “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty, Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.” He further added, “and what we had was worth fighting for.” Amid the affair allegations, David Beckham admitted that he was struggling to perform on the soccer pitch and felt physically sick every day. However, Victoria and David eventually overcame the hardship.

The documentary Beckham premiered on Netflix on October 4th, offering viewers a deeper look into the challenges and triumphs of their marriage and family life.

