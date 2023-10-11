‘We were both a little unsure…’: When Hailey Bieber recalled she wanted Justin Bieber to be her ‘friend’ and NOT beau

Hailey Bieber is a marvelous entrepreneur and model. Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode Skin. But after some turbulent years, the model finally found her soulmate. In 2018, Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) got married to the all-time hit singer Justin Bieber and began her happily ever after with him. But after a continuous on-and-off relationship, there was a time when Hailey thought she didn’t want to be involved in a romantic relationship with Bieber. In a 2020 interview with Elle US, Hailey Bieber recalled the moment when she wanted to be friends with Justin Bieber and not be romantically involved.

ALSO READ: 'I'd be folding so quickly': Justin Bieber clutches onto wife Hailey after date night amidst rumors of marital trouble, fans gush over couple

Hailey Biber once revealed she wanted to be friends with Justin Bieber rather than be romantically involved

Although Hailey and Justin Bieber appear to be enjoying a happy marriage at the moment, the model once admitted that she had serious doubts about dating the singer again. Now that she is married to the Yummy singer, the California-based diva recalled their breakup and told ELLE US that it was a wonderful thing and very healthy.

But when it came to making amends with the 26-year-old in 2018, she said that she was unsure if their reconciliation would succeed. The Rhode founder said, "We ended up being together at this church conference in Miami, and it was the first time we'd seen each other in a while. I remember we were hanging out, and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends.’” She said she was advocating for a platonic rather than romantic continuation of their connection.

The model then revealed that her future spouse had other plans, though, and said, “He said, ‘Yeah, but here's the thing: We're not going to be friends.’ And I thought, ‘Oh. Is that so?’ ‘ I think we were both a little unsure about what was going on from the very beginning. Although it was familiar ground, after a while it was like getting to know a new person."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s relationship

Long before they were married, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had an on-and-off relationship. In the late aughts, Hailey initially met Justin, and they eventually had a light romance. Fans continued to be fixated on their romance, even though they chose to keep it private. After a separation and a sudden reconciliation that led to a whirlwind engagement two years later, Justin legally wed Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 in New York City. A year later, they had a more formal wedding in front of friends and family.

Advertisement

Justin and Hailey Biber first met in 2009 and had been friends until 2016, when the baby singer made the relationship official on Instagram. After this, the couple split up for a brief period, then reconciled in 2018 and got married the same year.

ALSO READ: 'Let the spook commence': Hailey Bieber gives fans glimpse of Halloween decorations at home with husband Justin, here's a look inside