Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was shot and died on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles after what appeared to be an attempt to steal a catalytic converter. The long-running soap opera's actress, Carolyn Hennesy who plays Diane Miller, revealed to People, that the actor's death had created a somber atmosphere on the set.

Hennesy stated to People, "It's been a little somber on set. It was a homicide, so that lays a special ugly overlay to his particular death." The actress continued by saying that, since returning to work this week after a break, she has observed that the cast and crew are only now beginning to process Wactor's passing.

Carolyn says the cast is processing Johnny Wactor's death in their own ways

Talking about how the cast of General Hospital has been processing Wactor's death, the actress said, “We were dark last week, so people are processing in their own way. Also, I did not know him to the extent that I know a lot of other people." Hennesy added that she takes all deaths to heart, whether they occur on the show or elsewhere in her line of work. From 2020 to 2022, Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin in General Hospital.

Johnny Wactor's cause of death

Advertisement

According to what his brother Grant Wactor previously told PEOPLE, the actor was shot and killed when he saw three armed car thieves trying to take his catalytic converter from his car. Wactor's cause of death was ultimately found by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner to be a gunshot wound to the chest. A homicide was listed as the cause of his death

Johnny Wactor's work credits

Johnny Wactor, who was born in Charleston, South Carolina, had his television debut on Army Wives in 2007. From there, he appeared in a few episodes as a guest star till 2009. Johnny played Johnny in the spooky drama Siberia for a single season in 2013.

Wactor has several additional prominent TV credits, including roles in Criminal Minds, Animal Kingdom, Westworld, Hollywood Girl, The Passenger, Station 19, Age Appropriate, and more. In addition, Wactor starred in several television films, such as Flyover State, Anything for You, Abby, The Con-Artist, Disillusioned, and Sisters of the Groom.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johnny Wactor’s Mother Shares More Details From The Night Actor Was Shot And Killed