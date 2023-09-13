‘We were friends for a while': Demi Lovato opens up about her relationship with ‘the hottest guy’ Jutes

Demi Lovato, the renowned singer-songwriter, recently opened up about their relationship with Jutes, their boyfriend, in an interview on the LadyGang podcast. Demi, who prefers they/them/she/her pronouns, shared their feelings about the moment they first met Jutes, during a collaborative music session for their 2022 album HOLY FVCK. She said, “I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself.” Here’s what Demi shared about her meeting.

Demi Lovato shares about her relationship with boyfriend Jutes

Despite the initial jitters, their connection didn't transition into romance overnight. During her interview with People, the Heart Attack singer said, “He was just so focused on the music, so we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.” This gradual progression from friends to romantic partners meant a lot to Demi, as she said, “I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a let down,” she added, “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.”

Demi and Jutes officially became a couple in August 2022, and sources close to them confirmed that their relationship was not only happy but also remarkably healthy. Demi expressed their joy in another interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, saying, “I'm super happy, and he's my best friend.”

In addition to discussing their relationship, Demi talked about their upcoming album, REVAMPED. The singer said to People, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them." They further added, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

The album is set to be released on September 15, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its launch.

Jutes wished Demi Lovato Happy Birthday with a heartfelt note

Recently, the couple celebrated Demi's birthday together, and Jutes marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, he captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.” he added, “i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u, I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. hope u have the best bday ever (black heart emoji, kissing emoji) i love u.” The Cool for the Summer singer was overwhelmed with his message and responded with equal affection, describing Jutes as their soulmate and expressing immense gratitude for his presence in their life.

