‘We Were Hot’: Ryan Phillippe Drops Throwback Pic With His Ex-Wife, Actress Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe were the couple of the late 90s and early 2000s. The couple was one of the most popular and famous pairs of that era. When the couple split after their 2 children were born, it sparked a major controversy.

Recently, Ryan Phillippe took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his then-wife, Witherspoon. This grabbed everyone’s attention, mainly due to its caption, and also made the fans of the pair nostalgic.

Ryan Phillippe shares a picture with Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe shared a picture of him and Witherspoon together on his Instagram story. The picture gave off a classic 90s vibe. The pair appeared to be standing by each other, with their arms wrapped around each other’s waists.

The Legally Blonde actress appeared to be wearing a black and white striped dress with a halter neckline. She had a bob cut and wore red lipstick.

Phillipe wore a blue and white striped sleeveless shirt with collars and black pants. He donned black sunglasses with one of his and casually placed in one of his pants pocket.

The actor captioned the photo, saying, "We were hot and drenched in late 90's angst." He tagged Witherspoon, and further in a bracket, he added, "such a cooler time than today." The photo definitely transported their fans to the '90s era, making them miss the '90s.

More on Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe co-parenting their kids

The pair has two children: Ava, who was born in 1999, and Deacon, born in 2003. As per People, after the pair divorced in 2006, they continued co-parenting their kids.

In 2016, Phillippe opened up to Entertainment Tonight about co-parenting with the Big Little Lies actress. He expressed that, as a divorced parent or any parent, one has to get to a point where you are not putting yourself first. He added, “You want the kids’ experience to be it's own and not like, ‘Well, I need to have my time!’ We have been very good about that.”

A recent photo shared by Phillipe is a testament to the ex-pair co-parenting. In June 2022, the actor shared a post celebrating the graduation of their son, Deacon. The post also featured Witherspoon.

He captioned, “homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing.” “reese w the cap grab (i played principal)”

Speaking of The Morning Show actress, Witherspoon is on a roll in her professional front. She surprised her fans with an exciting announcement via Instagram. The actress teased that Legally Blonde’s spinoff series will be coming to Amazon Prime Video next year. The series will be titled as Elle.

