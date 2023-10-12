‘We were just exhausted...’: Jada Pinkett Smith delves into THIS reason why she and Will Smith have been living separately since 2016

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared in her interview with Hoda Kotb on Today Show that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living separately since 2016. While they aren't officially divorced, they are no longer romantically involved. This revelation is part of her new memoir, Worthy.

Explaining the reasons behind the relationship's fracture, Jada mentioned that it was due to various factors. She revealed, “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying, I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” Back in 2020, during the Red Table Talk Discussion, Jada revealed that she and Will were going through a rough patch. Here's a highlight from their conversation back then, Will Smith said to Jada during the episode, “I was done with your ass,” to which Jada replied, “Yeah, you kicked me to the curb, we broke up.” Will Smith further revealed at the time, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I go figure out how to make myself happy.”

The couple, married in 1997 with two children, Jaden and Willow. They didn't announce their separation earlier because they were still trying to figure out how to navigate their partnership and present it to the public. They weren't ready to share this personal development, even when addressing Jada's past relationship with August Alsina or the 2022 Oscars incident where Will referred to her as his "wife."

Jada and Will Smith avoided being legally divorced

Although Jada considered a legal divorce, she also told Kotb that, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.” Despite their separation, they still live apart, but they continue to be deeply connected.

More on, in an interview with People magazine on Wednesday, Jada described their relationship as a work in progress, stating that, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she added. “We just got a deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” Jada emphasized their profound love for each other and their commitment to finding a new path for their relationship.

