'We were so devastated': Olivia Rodrigo opens up about dedicating Lily Allen's F**k You to Supreme Court amid plagiarism controversy

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen collaborated to bring F**k You to Glastonbury, with a performance devoted to the United States Supreme Court judges who reversed Roe v. Wade, the famous 1973 ruling that secured a woman's right to abortion. On Saturday (June 25), the Driver's License hitmaker introduced Allen to the stage with love, immediately before flinging some blistering remarks at the Supreme Court in front of thousands of festival goers. In a recent interview, Rodrigo opened up and recalled the whole experience.

Olivia Rodrigo opened up and spoke about dedicating a song to the Supreme Court

Olivia Rodrigo claims she didn't really pay attention to criticisms of her on-stage rant against the Supreme Court when it overturned Roe v. Wade's abortion rights judgment last year, adding that expressing your rage and dissatisfaction is what music is all about.

The Sour singer and former High School Musical: The Series actor opened up about the experience in a lengthy profile in The Guardian ahead of the release of her latest album, Guts. Her brief yet passionate remark came ahead of her appearance onstage with Lily Allen to sing F**k You at the 2022 Glastonbury music festival.

According to Allen, Rodrigo, who had memorized the speech, had previously asked the British pop singer whether they could duet the song when the decision was made a day before they were meant to go onstage.

Rodrigo said, "We were so devastated, crying because it felt so surreal and so awful," adding that Allen immediately texted them, suggesting they dedicate the song to the court's five conservative judges. "'See the news? ' I guess we've decided who we're going to dedicate this song to.'"

The Driver's License singer revealed, "Expressing your rage and dissatisfaction about causes that matter to you is what music is about. That's why it's so important. If I were a little girl, I'd love to see someone stand up for me like that."

Concerning the act's detractors, as well as her public critiques of the former president and social media postings in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, the singer-actress stated that she "didn't really pay attention to it or let it affect me."

What did affect her was the strain around her sophomore album, Guts, which followed her unexpected breakout Sour, leading to several days where she walked into the studio and just cried. She revealed, "There were a few months where all I could think about was how I was never going to make something as good, or all the mean things people on Twitter would say, or how I wasn't as good as... whatever.”

She was so worried about money that she refused to change studios after starting sessions at Daniel Nigro's garage studio. "Adding a new studio to the mix would have added more stress and uncertainty. I was like, 'Oh my God, we're spending thousands of dollars, and I'm not writing anything good. It's the antithesis of creativity."

Olivia Rodrigo faced plagiarism claims

Rodrigo's concerns stemmed from her debut album, which rocketed to number one on the Billboard 200, breaking a variety of gender-based and general records along the way. But she had previously been through a lot with Sour, notably plagiarism claims that forced her to pay Taylor Swift and Paramore 50 percent of the credit and profits for her songs Deja Vu and Good 4 U.

Rodrigo previously stated that it was disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman's work. She now claims it was a learning experience.

She said, "I was so inexperienced with how the music industry worked, especially the litigious side. I feel like I know so much more about the industry now, and I just feel more prepared in that regard. It wasn't anything I gave much thought to."

Following the controversy, several fans speculated that Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, who appeared close during the former's Sour Climb, had a falling out, leading them to believe Rodrigo's new song Bloodsucker was about Swift.

