'We Were So Shocked': Roma Downey Talks About Spending Fun Time With Shannen Doherty Just Six Weeeks Before Her Death

The demise of Shannen Doherty deeply saddened her longtime friend, Roma Downey, who found out about it online and was shocked. The two veteran actresses had previously shared screen and loads of memories on the classic show Charmed. They had been close friends for decades. Downey, in a recent interview, expressed how shocked and in pain she was when she heard the tragic news of her friend's death.

Shannen Doherty passed away at 53 due to stage four breast cancer last Saturday, July 13th.

Shannen Doherty's death shocked Roma Downey

Roma heard the news on the internet without expecting it. Downey was shocked as she had met Shannen in May and the latter looked happy. She expressed herself by saying that it was unbelievable that Doherty passed away just six weeks after having a great time together with good food and lots of laughter. She stated that it all left a lot of pain behind.

Downey told People, "We saw it online that Shannen had passed and we were so shocked because we recently had dinner with her at her home and she seemed in really good form, I think that was early in May, so the news of her passing just six weeks later came as such a shock."

Downey, aged 64, also shared similar experiences with Doherty who died at 53 due to stage four breast cancer last Saturday, July 13th. Both of them enjoyed good wine, food, and each other’s company, often laughing and sharing stories. Doherty would come over for supper to catch up, and both Downey and her husband Mark loved her very much, as per what the Borrowed Hearts actress told the outlet.

Roma Downey's heartfelt tribute to the late Shannen Doherty

According to Downey, there is no day when Doherty did not live fully, such that she appreciated every moment of life as if it were her last day on earth. She remembered Doherty as funny, feisty, always speaking out for what was right, and having a heart full of gold inside. She said, "She really was a warrior and I think her sharing publicly about her illness was an a source of inspiration and strength to many."

Downey has been supporting her Charmed co-star since the first diagnosis in 2015 through texts, sometimes when all their communication got limited just within their phones. She wrote on Instagram, "All of us who were fortunate enough to know you and love you, and call you friend will miss you terribly. You were a bright light in all our lives. Rest in Peace, dear Shannen."

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Doherty had a mastectomy, underwent chemotherapy, and received radiotherapy. By the time April 2017 came, she announced that she was free from the ailment. Nevertheless, it came back in 2019, and then in the next year, she disclosed that it was already stage four metastatic cancer.

In November 2023, she revealed on her podcast that her cancer had spread to her bones and she would be starting another round of chemotherapy. However, she took her final breath on July 13th, 2024.

