'We were throwing...': When Billie Eilish spilled the beans on her first ever gig which was slumber party with 'glitter'

Billie Eilish, the global sensation who, at the tender age of 19, had already conquered the music industry with her chart-topping hits and Grammy wins, gave fans an intimate glimpse into her life through her debut book Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words, and accompanying audiobook back in 2021 as reported by USA Today. While journaling her life diary in her book, Eilish shared that her very first performance wasn't under the dazzling lights of a talent show or a reality TV competition; it was at a seemingly slumber party.

Billie Eilish’s first glittery-glitter slumber party gig

As per a report by USA today, Billie mentioned in her book that her journey to stardom began at a low-key sleepover when she was just 13. The gathering, attended by friends from her dance company, and she mentioned the details noting, "We were throwing glitter, it was very cute."

As Eilish elaborated her first gig story she noted that the experience was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking by recalling, "We're all sitting in this circle, and they're like, 'Billie, sing a song for us!' And I was gassed up. It was the first time I'd ever performed for a group of people that I knew really, besides talent shows and stuff on my own. I looked up to all these girls, I thought they were all cool."

How did Billie Eilish's very first gig at the slumber party go?

As per a report by USA Today, the Ocean Eyes singer recalled this performance describing her voice as "shaky" mentioning, "I was so nervous. My voice was all shaky. My voice cracked like five times. I was terrible. And I remember thinking, 'Oh God, they're gonna think I suck, And I remember at this sleepover, they were like, 'You could be up there with Tinashe.' And I was like, 'Never. I would never.'"

Reportedly, during the aforementioned slumber party, the song she performed was "Secret" by Missy Higgins.

What makes this anecdote even more fascinating is that as per the report, Tinashe, a well-known R&B singer-songwriter, also had her beginnings in the same teenage dance company. Billie recalled, "They would always talk about how Tinashe used to dance at this company, and they would always be like, 'It's so crazy she got so famous. And I remember being like, 'Wow, that's so cool. Nobody's ever gonna top that.'"

