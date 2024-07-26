'We Were Up Against That': Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Addresses Age-Old Lesbian Rumors

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey demonstrate that friendships without romance are as important as romantic ones. In an episode of Melinda French Gates’ Moments That Make Us podcast, they addressed rumors about their friendship. They narrated how they were there for each other through thick and thin.

Dealing with gossips

For years, people have been speculating about the nature of Winfrey and King's relationship. Winfrey, now 70, said, “You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.”

Thinking back on her time on the Oprah Winfrey Show, King said she had to clear up that rumor. She quipped that it was difficult to go out together because strangers would mistake them for a couple. “Because if we were gay, we’d tell you!” she said.

According to Winfrey however, these rumors originated from the fact that strong bonds between women are rare. Their relationship is one of those they call the ‘truth bond’ which means they genuinely get happy when each other succeeds in life’s endeavors.

Friendship without envy

It is not a jealous or competitive friendship but one in which both women have supported each other for nearly half a century. Although she has experienced female acquaintanceships based on rivalry before, accordingly she thinks hers with the king does not fall into this category of friends who envy each other. “You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her,” Winfrey said.

Advertisement

King also reflected on how much different her life would’ve been if it weren’t for Oprah while talking about their friendship. For many professional milestones including the CBS position and attending the Met Gala amongst others, Ms. Winfried took credit for Gayle’s career. King also said that her divorce in 1993 was a turning point in her career, but Oprah stood by her.

Changing definitions

The duo concurred that their friendship is rare and this led to rumors inquiring about their sexual orientation. This is not the first time they have addressed these speculations though. In an issue of O Magazine by Winfrey (2006), they talked about it.

They did not assign a name to it like others but understood why people had to term it closely despite highlighting that such an intimacy could be entirely nonsexual. However, both women always maintained that should they be gay they wouldn’t hesitate to say so publicly.

Advertisement

In a world where most people often focus on romantic relationships, the long-standing friendship between Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King shows how powerful and rewarding platonic love can be. Their undying support for each other speaks volumes about true friendship strength.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Nightly Calls With BFF Gayle King Were Equivalent to Therapy; We Relate To Her Hard