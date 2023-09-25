‘We were very embarrassing’: When Blake Lively admitted Ryan Reynolds and she were over the moon after hearing their daughter's voice on Taylor Swift's track

We are revisiting the moment when Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had a little parent-pride party when they heard their little daughter James’ voice in the beginning of Taylor Swift’s song Gorgeous. James, who was three and a half years old at the time, made a voice cameo in Swift’s song. The proud parents were in attendance when Taylor Swift played the song for the first time live at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Blake Lively spoke about the time her daughter James did a voice cameo on a Taylor Swift song

The Simple Favour actress spoke about the experience in an interview with Good Morning America. She revealed that when Reynolds and she first heard the song with James’ voice in it, there was no bound on their excitement. Lively revealed that she was jumping up and down and started filming the moment on her phone.

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds threw his hands up in the air. Recollecting the moment, Lively said, “We were very embarrassing. That is the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride.”

She also revealed, “Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible, so she didn’t even get a title on the album.” The actress also joked, “See, I should be collecting royalties.”

When Ryan Reynolds joked his daughter James had an ego problem since her voice cameo on Taylor Swift song

Ryan Reynolds also spoke about his take on the incident with Good Morning America. He said, “It was a voice memo that ended up in a song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter’s had a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song came out. She’s insufferable.”

Post this, Reynolds was asked if he would push his daughters to show business. Responding to this, the actor said, “Mostly, because I’m against child abuse,” he joked. He added, “Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit.”

Taylor Swift shares a very close bond with Ryan and Blake’s daughter. Reynolds shared in an interview with SiriusXM that, “For the longest time, they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a (Swift) concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'”

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour that has been extended to 2024. On the other hand, Blake Lively will star in It Ends With Us and Ryan Reynolds will star in Deadpool 4. Both movies are scheduled to release next year.

ALSO READ: When Taylor Swift channeled her inner Deadpool for Halloween in costume borrowed from Ryan Reynolds