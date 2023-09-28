‘We will be going on an indefinite hiatus’: Matty Healy announces for The 1975 shows following current tour

Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, has revealed that the band will be taking an "indefinite hiatus" from live performances after the end of their current tour. This announcement came during a recent show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

A pause from the spotlight

Amid their ongoing 'Still... At Their Very Best' tour's North American leg, Matty Healy took a moment to inform the audience of the band's decision. Healy made the announcement just before performing their track 'S*x,' expressing gratitude to the crowd for their presence and support. The band is set to continue their tour with upcoming performances in San Jose, San Diego, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles during October.

Looking ahead into 2024

In addition to their current tour, The 1975 recently unveiled plans for a 2024 UK and European 'Still... At Their Very Best' tour. These newly announced dates, including four nights at London's O2 Arena, promise to be the band's largest European shows to date and will mark the conclusion of the 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' era. The tour is scheduled to commence at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on February 9, followed by London's O2 on February 12 and 13, with subsequent dates in Manchester and Birmingham. The European leg will take the band to various cities, culminating in a show at Amsterdam's AFAS Live on March 24, 2024.

Matty Healy's announcement of The 1975's hiatus from live performances signals a transition for the band, leaving fans with a sense of anticipation and curiosity about what the future holds. As they continue their current tour and prepare for their forthcoming European dates, The 1975's journey in the music world takes a new turn. Their legacy remains, and fans eagerly await their return to the stage when the time is right.

