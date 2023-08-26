'We will give you some of our children': When Blake Lively jokingly called her and Ryan Reynolds 'breeders'

In a lighthearted 2016 interview on the Today show, Blake Lively, known for her wit and humour, playfully referred to herself and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as "breeders." The couple, both hailing from larger families - Lively from a family of five and Reynolds from a family of four - had consistently expressed their desire to build a substantial family of their own.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Aspirations

During the interview, Lively shared a laugh as she quipped about their burgeoning household, stating, "I’m one of five kids. My husband is one of four, so we’re officially breeders." With her characteristic charm, she jokingly suggested that interested individuals could visit their website to procure a share of their offsprings, adding, "You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children." The remark recorded the loving playful conversation of the couple and their readiness to welcome both the happy moments and difficulties of being parents.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively puts husband Ryan Reynolds' toned arms on display with song I'm Too Sexy; check his sunny photos

Over the years, Lively and Reynolds remained true to their aspirations, and their family grew accordingly. The couple's commitment to creating a large family was evident as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named James, on December 16, 2014 and continued to expand their brood.

Advertisement

How’s the baby fever? High sir!

In the wake of their good-natured proclamation, the couple's family did indeed grow, with the recent addition of their fourth child. The couple managed to keep the pregnancy discreet, subtly welcoming baby Reynolds between the transition from 2022 to 2023. As of now, the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child has not been publicly disclosed. They have chosen to keep the name private.

ALSO READ: 'I was just begging her to sleep with me': When Ryan Reynolds revealed his first move with Blake Lively post USD 200 million disaster movie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds usually maintain a private stance regarding their family matters. Nevertheless, they've occasionally disclosed certain insights about their kids through interviews and social media. While they have shared a few pictures of their children on online platforms, they tend to be cautious about revealing their identities or providing extensive details about them.

During a conversation in 2021, Reynolds expressed his deep fondness for being a father to daughters. Additionally, Blake Lively has recently unveiled her new product which appears to be influenced by the fatigue stemming from her parental responsibilities.

ALSO READ: 'Ryan’s probably being held at gunpoint': Fans stunned after Deadpool actor wishes wife Blake Lively with a 'normal' post