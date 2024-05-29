'We Will Love And Miss Him Forever...': Morgan Spurlock's Ex-Wives Mourn His Unexpected Passing
Morgan Spurlock's ex-wives, Sara Bernstein and Alex Jamieson, posted heartfelt tributes on social media, reflecting on their time together and his impact on their lives.
-
Renowned documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock died on May 23 from cancer complications
-
Spurlock's ex-wives, Sara Bernstein and Alex Jamieson, shared heartfelt tributes on social media
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.
Morgan Spurlock, the renowned documentary filmmaker who created Super Size Me, died at the age of 53. Spurlock, who died on May 23 in New York from cancer complications, leaves a legacy of impactful films and a family in mourning. His ex-wives, Sara Bernstein, and Alex Jamieson, have publicly expressed their grief and memories of Spurlock, stating his profound influence on their lives and the lives of their children, as per PEOPLE.
Heartfelt tribute from Sara Bernstein
Sara Bernstein, Spurlock's second wife, took to Instagram on May 26 to express her grief and gratitude for the support she received in the days following his death. Bernstein wrote, alongside a photo of Spurlock with kids, "Thank you for all the love and support the past few days. We so appreciate it."
Bernstein, who married Spurlock in 2016, shared a touching moment with her son Kallen. "As Kallen said to me 'Morgan was the best daddy ever and we will love and miss him forever and ever.'" Bernstein also encouraged donations to the American Cancer Society's New York Chapter.
Alex Jamieson remembers their life together
Spurlock's first wife, Alex Jamieson, with whom he has a 17-year-old son named Laken, shared a heartfelt montage on Instagram. The video featured photos of Spurlock and their son, as well as celebrities such as Stan Lee and Elton John, capturing moments from their lives together.
Jamieson wrote in her tribute, "It’s impossible to put into words what you meant to your family, to your boys, friends, film community… to me. I’m just so glad we were friends in the end."
She praised Spurlock's dedication and passion, saying, "Morgan was a generous, creative, dedicated human. He LOVED his friends and boys. When he got into something he dove in heart first, with his body and soul."
Jamieson also reflected on their co-parenting journey, saying, "Even when we weren’t getting along, we would come together to celebrate and laugh about our amazing boy and how he was growing up to be kind, funny, creative."
Her final words were poignant: "I miss you dearly, friend. I didn’t know it would hurt so much. Rest now."
ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Reposts Heartfelt Message For Late Comedian John Candy; See Here