Weapons Director Zach Cregger Reveals Why Pedro Pascal Was Replaced by Josh Brolin in Upcoming Thriller

Zach Cregger’s upcoming horror-thriller, Weapons, is set to hit the big screens soon. Ahead of the premiere of the film, director Zach Cregger shared that Pedro Pascal was the first choice to play the lead character. However, due to his busy schedule, the actor was replaced by Josh Brolin.

As for the movie, Weapons revolves around a mysterious phenomenon, where all the children of the community begin to disappear the same night, leaving their parents worried and panicked.

Zach Cregger on replacing Pedro Pascal in the upcoming movie

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director of the upcoming thriller film revealed that the original cast included Pedro Pascal, Brian Tyree Henry and Austin Abrams.

However, due to the Hollywood strikes and schedule clashes, new cast members had to be brought in. Cregger said, “I had a whole different cast for this movie. And then we had the strike, and then Pedro Pascal’s schedule threw us into turmoil. I had to recast the entire movie.”

The filmmaker went on to say, “The strikes delayed us, and then when you delay, people’s schedules get conflicts, and then you’re back at square one. I bear no ill will towards anybody. We just kept getting delayed and delayed. It’s like a domino effect. So I had to start over again.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the filmmaker went on to share that Pascal dropped out of the film due to schedule conflicts, giving way to Brolin, who stepped into the shoes of the character.

Meanwhile, had the Last of Us actor filmed for the movie, it would have been his fourth film of the year.

Weapons will hit theaters on August 8.

