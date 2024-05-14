‘Wearing A Piece Of History’: Bridgerton Star Florence Hunt Reveals Princess Diana’s Surprise Connection To Her Season 3 Dress

The popular show Bridgerton is drawing inspiration from a piece of true royal history for its latest season's wardrobe. At the season 3 premiere, actress Florence Hunt shared with PEOPLE that she had the honor of wearing a dress cut from the same fabric as one of Princess Diana’s dresses. “I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was cut from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point,” Hunt revealed at the New York City premiere.

Hunt further disclosed that one of her dresses was cut off and made into a dress for Princess Diana, which she found insane. “It's crazy, yeah,” she adds, noting that it is her character's favorite look in the new season.

Florence Hunt talks about Princess Diana's fashion legacy in Bridgerton

Florence Hunt, who plays the role of Hyacinth Bridgerton in the Netflix series, added that after filming, the wardrobe team on the show allowed her to keep a small piece of the fabric and she felt like she was keeping a piece of history.

Some of Princess Diana's most iconic style moments throughout the decades include her wearing bold blue dresses. In 1981, the late princess wore a magnificent off-the-shoulder Bellville Sassoon ballgown at a Victoria & Albert museum exhibition in London. Four years later, during the Melbourne royal tour, she dazzled everyone in an emerald blue Emanuels gown while dancing with her husband, the then-Prince Charles.

Bridgerton's style inspiration comes from Princess Diana's blue dress

Princess Diana was famously seen wearing a light blue strapless chiffon gown designed by Catherine Walker for the 1987 Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, after almost a decade, in 1997, she made one of her last public appearances in London in a sparkling blue shift dress designed by Jacques Azagury.

Meanwhile, Bridgeton's costume designer, John Glaser, listed other style icons influencing the third season's looks, such as Audrey Hepburn from My Fair Lady for the character of Eloise Bridgerton, and Grace Kelly and Katherine Hepburn for Franscesca Bridgerton

