Wedding Bells for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn as the couple talk about marriage in the future?

According to a report, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who have been together for three years and counting, have marriage on their mind in the future. Read below for more details.

Apparently marriage is what's on Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's minds! While watching Miss Americana, one of the key aspects that was talked over was how Taylor used to be ridiculed for her relationships as well as her songs, for being inspired by her love interests. However, all that changed when Joe came into the picture! The couple, who began dating in May 2017 has been extremely privy when it comes to their love life and is going stronger than ever.

According to US Weekly, the couple is already considering marriage as they have talked about walking down the aisle, somewhere in the future. While they haven't set a deadline in place, but they're so in love that wedding bells is definitely a possibility for Swift and Alwyn! "Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life. He has always been a huge support and stuck by her," the source revealed to US Weekly. Even in Miss Americana, the 29-year-old actor is only seen briefly backstage during the 30-year-old singer's concert but the smile on Taylor's face on seeing the love of her life said it all.

"I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy," the You Need To Calm Down singer had shared about The Favourite star in Miss Americana.

