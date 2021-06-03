The Wedding Crashers 2 to start filming in August; Sequel bringing OG leads Rachel McAdams & Isla Fisher back

The Wedding Crashers 2 is finally in the works according to a new report and it will star the original cast Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson and Isla Fisher.

According to new reports via Twitter, The Wedding Crashers sequel is in the works! The first film of the franchise starred Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson as Jeremy and John, divorce mediators who spent their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the irrepressible duo, there are few better ways to drink for free and get in touch with vulnerable women. But their life changes when they crash a high-profile event and John locks eyes with bridesmaid Claire (Rachel McAdams).

Now, the news is that the sequel to the comedy film will start filming in August in Puerto Rico, with both actresses from the first film--McAdams and Isla Fisher. The report also suggests that the movie will head to HBO Max for its’ debut.

While Vince had previously teased the sequel back in November, this is the first time there has been an update on the filming schedule and cast. Back in November 2020, Vaugh told ET: “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” he shared. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.” Vince added that the movie was a “fun movie to make” along with his others, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. “It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

