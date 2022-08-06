Wedding Season Twitter Review: Fans hail the 'relatable' desi rom-com

Following the release of Pallavi Sharda's highly anticipated desi rom-com Wedding Season, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film. Directed by Tom Dey, the Netflix film casts Suraj Sharma opposite Sharda. Being marketed as the desi go-to rom-com, netizens had high hopes for the film and it seems Dey delivered.

Besides Sharda and Sharma, the film also casts Arianna Afsar, Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, Sean Kleier and more. The official synopsis for the film reads, "Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be."

As for the fans on Twitter, the film is a sure-shot hit. Most fan reviews on Twitter point towards a perfect cheezy rom-com, just the tonic for a long day of despair. Many praised the accuracy of the film in showing its authentic desi roots with the wedding ceremonies to clothes. Some dubbed the film "too relatable" while there were a select few who were bored by the film and completely not for the plot of the film. There were also those who enjoyed the simple humour and straightforward plot of the film. All in all the film received heaps of positive reviews from the netizens. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Netflix's Wedding Season below:

