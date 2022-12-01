Wednesday Season 2: Jenna Ortega doesn't want Wednesday Addams to 'play things so safe' for THIS reason

In the interview with ET, Jenna Ortega opened up about her role in the show. Previously seen in Stuck in the Middle, the actress also shared her hopes about her role of Wednesday Addams getting darker in the next season.

The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday has been in the limelight ever since its release last month. Jenna Ortega, who plays the role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show, has been receiving immense love from the fans for her performance. Right from its premiere, fans have been excited about the next season of the show. Keep reading for the young actress’s take on the potential Wednesday Season 2 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Wednesday Season 2 might reveal WHO’S WEDNESDAY'S STALKER?

Ever since the release of the show, Wednesday fans are anticipating what happens next and are overly excited about the second season. Jenna Ortega revealed that she hopes to see Wednesday go down the path less traveled in the potential next season. She also wishes that all the cliffhangers from the first season will be answered. The new season might just reveal the identity of Wednesday's stalker.

Jenna Ortega REVEALS she wants her Wednesday role to be DARKER

When asked about her character in the next season, Jenna shared, "I kind of want her to be darker," she added. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'"

Ortega also shared that she wants her character to go down the anti-hero path, "I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero."

Wednesday Season 1 - What was it about?

Wednesday is an American coming-of-age supernatural horror-comedy TV series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The show starring Jenna Ortega debuted on Netflix on November 23, 2022. Ever since the release of the show, Ortega has been receiving acclaim for her exceptional portrayal of Wednesday Addams. The actress’s role showcases dark humour inspired by the beloved character from The Addams Family. The teen drama is all about Wednesday's experiences as she enters the Nevermore Academy and is seen unraveling a mystery.

Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday season 1 - Where to watch?

The 8-episode-long first season of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix. The show showcases her raw and sarcastic humour and intriguing experiences of cracking an unsolvable murder mystery.