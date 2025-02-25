Wednesday Season 2 Update: Steve Buscemi Shares New Character Details After Reunion With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton

Steve Buscemi has recently gushed about collaborating with Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton again on Netflix's Wednesday season 2. He has also dropped some new details about his role in the highly anticipated sequel.

While Burton and Buscemi's first collaboration dates a little over twenty years since working on Big Fish, the Fargo star has recently worked with Ortega in Klara and the Sun, directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

When interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, Buscemi provided insight into working with the new character of the principal and his time playing the part under Tim Burton. He also gushed about how working with Ortega was an enjoyable experience.

Buscemi mentioned that the previous work together made their dynamic on Wednesday a smooth transition. The Grown Ups actor said, "I can say that I loved working with Jenna. I had worked with her earlier in the year on Klara and the Sun in New Zealand so I got to know her a little bit before then working with her on Wednesday. It was a really fun set."

Being a great admirer of The Addams Family, he described the experience as surreal yet thrilling. Coming back to working with Burton was another thrill for Buscemi. He had only praise for the director's artistic vision, singular viewpoint, and work ethic on the set.

"It was a wonderful place to live and work. I also got to work with Tim Burton again. It had been over 20 years since we did Big Fish together. I’m such a huge fan of his and the way he works, his energy, and the way he sees the world. I’ve been a big fan of The Addams Family since I was a kid so it was surreal and very exciting. It was a really, really fun experience," Buscemi added.

Buscemi had officially been hired on Wednesday, Season 2, in April 2024. Although information regarding his character is still mostly under wraps, he will be playing Barry Dort, the new director of Nevermore Academy. He mentioned having a wonderful time living and filming the season in Dublin for several months, though the story is not set in Ireland, as well as interacting with the entire Addams family cast.

Since its release on Netflix in 2022, Tim Burton's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega has been a huge hit, and a second season was renewed in 2023. While there is no confirmed release date yet, the new season will likely come out in 2025. With Steve Buscemi joining the cast, Wednesday Season 2 is poised to enhance its gothic appeal and broaden its world with intriguing new characters. The initial season can be streamed on Netflix.