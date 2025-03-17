Wednesday Season 3 Update: Jenna Ortega Says Writers Are ‘Messing Around’ With Story; Claims Season 2 is in Edit

Jenna Ortega recently shared updates on the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday, teasing its horror-inspired elements and revealing that post-production is still underway. While Netflix has yet to officially greenlight a third season, Ortega hinted that the writers are already brainstorming ideas.

Despite wrapping filming, Ortega explained that her work on Season 2 isn’t quite finished. “We’re still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago,” she told Collider. “That’s the funny thing about these jobs—you wrap, but you’re not really done. So, I’ll probably be working on it until the end.” Though Netflix has not announced a release date, she teased that the upcoming season will include “a lot of horror references.”

One standout moment Ortega mentioned involves Pugsley in a chilling sequence. “Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had. There’s a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that’s all I can say—and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket,” she revealed. “It’s insane. So bizarre.” She also teased an entire episode dedicated to classic slasher films, reflecting the creative freedom the team embraced for the season.

As for Wednesday’s future, Netflix has not yet confirmed a third season, but Ortega acknowledged that the writers are already exploring ideas. “With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game,” she said. “So, I think they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday follows the titular character as she hones her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy. Season 2 features returning cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. New cast members include Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, and Evie Templeton.

With horror-inspired storytelling and an expanded cast, Season 2 promises to push boundaries. While Season 3 remains unconfirmed, Ortega’s excitement suggests there’s plenty more of Wednesday’s dark adventures to come.