Wednesday star Jenna Ortega REVEALS how Billie Eilish influenced her character Wednesday Addams

Wednesdays have never looked so spooky! Yesterday, i.e. November 23, the highly-anticipated Tim Burton series Wednesday premiered with Jenna Ortega playing the titular role of beloved The Addams Family member Wednesday Addams. Besides her inimitable dry wit, it's also Wednesday's spunky attire that grabs eyeballs, and in an interview with USA Today, Jenna disclosed which famous celebrity was a major influence on her character...

During her candid chat with the publication, Jenna Ortega stated that the most critical aspect of playing Wednesday Addams in Wednesday for the 20-year-old actress was that "we weren't making her like every other teenage girl." Interestingly, Ortega revealed that Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Billie Elish was on "the mood board" when Team Wednesday was figuring out her popular character's look and wardrobe. Billie fans know kindly of Eilish's edgy fashion style and her love for the colour black! Hence, we're not the least bit surprised that the Happier Than Ever singer influenced Wednesday Addams' look in Wednesday.

Moreover, Tim Burton was all praises for Jenna Ortega's pitch-perfect performance as Wednesday Addams, a complex role not easy to portray. According to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Jenna stayed true to Wednesday, striking "the right balance without softening her character, [while] showing sort of a humanness underneath it."

We definitely agree with Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega hit it out of the park as Wednesday Addams!

Wednesday: Everything to Know

Wednesday is an eight-episode (four have been directed by Tim Burton, who also is an executive producer) coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy television series based on The Addams Family member Wednesday Addams, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams' (Luis Guzmán) teenage daughter. Notably, Wednesday also stars Christina Ricci - who had her own breakout role as Wednesday Addams in 1991's The Addam Family - as Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates, a Nevermore Academy teacher with a keenness for plants.

The official synopsis for Wednesday reads, "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."