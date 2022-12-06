Wednesday star Jenna Ortega reveals she had COVID-19 while filming THIS scene from the show

Netflix's newest show, Wednesday has been receiving rave reviews although amid the same, one revelation by the show's lead star Jenna Ortega has now been receiving backlash. One of the show's significant moment has been the scene where Ortega's Wednesday dances which has also become a TikTok trend. The actress in her recent interview revealed how it was a routine she choreographed herself.

While speaking to NME, Ortega spoke about the famous dance scene from the show and said, "I choreographed that myself!I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song [The Cramps’ 1981 single ‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film."

Ortega revealed how she was taking medicines between takes. She said, "Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Ortega's confession receives backlash

After the actress revealed how her medical condition was during the time. The show has been receiving backlash from netizens for the same. Many social media users questioned why Ortega was allowed to be on set while showing symptoms for COVID-19. A Twitter user wrote, "Yes, this is a very bad thing. It was dangerous, unethical, and extremely selfish thing to do, both on her part, and on the part of the directors and producers. There’s absolutely no positive way to spin an actress knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to COVID."

Although Wednesday‘s production company MGM said "strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set" as per Just Jared.