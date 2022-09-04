The Weeknd abruptly ends Los Angeles concert midway: I just lost my voice

The Weeknd's Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end after the singer said that he didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for since he had lost his voice. The singer cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour concert short after less than 15 minutes of performing at the SoFi Stadium. Prior to his performance, a teaser of his upcoming show The Idol was also played.

Although after the teaser was shown, the singer performed for nearly fifteen minutes and later announced that he will have to cancel the show. As reported by Variety, addressing the crowd, The Weeknd said, "I don’t know what just happened…but I just lost my voice, this is killing me I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now."

He further added, "I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you thank you so much,” he continued before exiting the stage."

After ending the show abruptly, the singer also later took to Twitter to clarify about the situation and sad that he was "devastated" after his voice went out in the first song. The singer then signed off his message saying he will make it up to his fans by scheduling a new date for his performance.

