The Weeknd addresses his ‘misconstructed’ feud with Usher; Says ‘he’s one of the reasons why I make music’

In an interview with Esquire, The Weeknd cleared the air on his alleged feud with Usher. In the interview, The Weeknd revealed that the whole tiff was misconstructed and there’s no bad blood between the two.

Blinding light singer The Weeknd is speaking out about his reported “feud” with Usher. After pointing out that Usher‘s 2012 single Climax recalled his early music in a recent interview, causing him to get “angry,” Usher seemingly launched an indirect response with the #ClimaxChallenge on Instagram.

In a new interview with Esquire, The Weeknd further discussed that moment. “I hit him up to apologize and tell him that it was misconstrued. He’s one of the reasons why I make music. Definitely. No, no, I have nothing bad to say about Usher. The sweetest, most down-to-earth guy ever,” The Weeknd clarified, putting to bed the notion that the two were actually battling it out.

In case you missed it, earlier this year, the singer opened up about his drug consumption. During an interview with CR Men, the 30-year-old revealed that he is in an on-and-off relationship with drugs. He also spoke about being lonely, he said he rarely leaves his house and this lets him focus on his music. The singer said that he is a workaholic and is addicted to his work because it distracts him from his loneliness. Last year, the singer went through two breakups, one with singer Selena Gomez and one with model Bella Hadid.

The singer has addressed the topic many times through his songs. In his 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd revealed that while he has never needed a detox, there was a phase in his life where he wouldn't spend a single day without doing drugs. “Like, '08 to 2010 –those are my hazy years,” he told the magazine.

