The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella; Kendall Jenner REACTS

Coachella has now confirmed who will take Kanye West's place for the two-weekend extravaganza. Only one day after the rapper cancelled his appearance, the music festival announced Tuesday that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will take his place on April 17 and 24.

The music event broke the news on social media by uploading a brand-new festival lineup poster that highlighted the new headliners. Harry Styles will perform on Friday, while Billie Eilish will perform on Saturday. Interestingly, Kendall Jenner responded subtly to the news that The Weeknd would replace her ex-brother-in-law, Kanye West, as a Coachella headliner in 2022. The model, 26, added a prayer hands emoji to the Take My Breath singer's Instagram post-Wednesday, which included the new lineup for the California-based music festival.

Though Jenner's response might be seen as an admirer of the Blinding Lights crooner's song, it could equally be interpreted as a blow to West, 44, who has recently launched multiple public assaults on her sister Kim Kardashian, their family, and Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However, as per Page Six, it was reported that West recently informed Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" after a string of troubling conduct, some of which resulted in a 24-hour Instagram ban and even the cancellation of his Grammys performance.

Sources also said at the time that West, who shares four children with the beauty mogul, promised not to make “any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements” while he is “away” getting “better.”

