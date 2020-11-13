The Weeknd announced as Super Bowl 2021 halftime performer; Singer says ‘I’m humbled, honoured & ecstatic’

The Weeknd recently spoke to Variety and confirmed that he will be performing in the Super Bowl 2021as the halftime performer. Read ahead to see what he said.

The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performer has been revealed: it’s The Weeknd! “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in a statement (via Variety) about the big honour.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Roc Nation chief Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer said. “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.” The game will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

