The Weeknd Birthday: Top 5 foot tapping songs of The Starboy that will make you groove

The Weeknd is without a doubt one of our generation's greatest stars, and after listening to the stack of albums he's given fans, it feels like he can do no wrong. The Weeknd's music, like his ambiguous moniker, revels in colourful tales of late-night partying before confronting their sombre consequences. The Canadian singer (born Abel Tesfaye) has climbed from the underground to become one of the world's biggest performers in the last decade. His inherent ability to not just remain ahead of the curve but also to embody the curve has made him one of pop's most influential breakers, and his music continues to alter the musical landscape. The top Weeknd tracks, listed below, provide an insight into his meteoric rise.

Blinding Lights

"Blinding Lights" is not simply one of the Weeknd's finest songs; it is also one of the great pop moments of the twenty-first century. The synth line sounds like it came from an 80s video game, and the drums beat in your chest like the feeling you get after drinking too much coffee.

Save Your Tears

To be honest, I never expected Abel to spend the most of his After Hours era in nose bandages and facial wrappings just to reveal a new face chock-full of plastic surgery makeup, but I guess that's just Abel keeping us on our toes! The Weeknd has an uncanny capacity to elicit catharsis from the most slightest of accents. The sinking synth line in the chorus of "Save Your Tears" accentuates his sorrows.

Starboy

"Starboy" sees The Weeknd embracing his stardom and revelling in his own abilities. In the following video, he can be seen wandering around a beautiful residence and shattering his own record trophies. The Weeknd's star-walking across the threshold of stardom and into a new chapter of his music was also mirrored by the single and platinum-selling album of the same name.

Can’t Feel My Face

The Weeknd has long mentioned Michael Jackson as a musical inspiration, and "Can't Feel My Face" exemplifies that. "Can't Feel My Face," maybe his most well-known song, soared to No. 1 owing to its disco-funk vibe and irresistible chorus. Who knew a song about doing cocaine could be so…dare I say…addictive?

Take My Breath

Abel Tesfaye enters an other realm on "Take My Breath," where his signature sound is inspired by the 1970s and his energy is focused on heating up the dance floor. Of course, The Weeknd can accomplish this with his unique post-R&B, but on "Take My Breath," he pulls out the bellbottoms and awakens from his disco slumber eager to party.