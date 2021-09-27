The Weeknd breaks down while receiving Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award; Calls it ‘best honour’ he’s received

The Weeknd recently got awarded the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award during the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Award show, and according to the academy, the trophy is awarded to artists who bring “attention to racial and social injustice and raise awareness globally.” While receiving the award, the singer couldn’t help but get emotional, he also recalled a lesson he learned from Quincy Jones.

While accepting the award, the Blinding Lights singer said: “I actually first met Quincy Jones in Vegas a long time ago. He pulled up to one of my club shows, and when I got off stage, he was waiting on the side. I was so excited to meet him, and there were fans on the other side screaming and trying to get my attention, but I was so focused on him.”

Shedding light on the lessons he’ll never forget, the Save Your Tears singer added: “[Quincy] said, ‘Go take pictures, sign autographs, and I’ll still be here waiting. They’re just more important.’ And it stuck with me until this day. He was teaching me a lesson in that moment that nothing is more important than the people, and giving back is always better than receiving.”

Lastly, before leaving the stage, the teary-eyed singer added that the accolade was the “best award I’ve ever gotten in my life”.

On the personal front, just yesterday, The Weeknd was in the news for his possible romance with actress Angelina Jolie. The duo was spotted having another dating night out in LA.

Also Read: The Weeknd honoured with Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award in light of his philanthropic work