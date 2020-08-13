The Weeknd donates USD 300,000 to relief funds in Lebanon after Beirut explosion

It was recently revealed by The Weeknd’s manager that the pop icon has made a rather sizable donation towards relief efforts in Lebanon post the explosion in Beirut. The singer’s rep Wassim Sal Slaiby took to Instagram to announce this news as he praised the thoughtful donation by Weeknd.

The Weeknd continues to support causes he believes in, after his generous donation to the BLM movement earlier this year, the music icon recently made another sizable donation to charities in Beirut. It was revealed yesterday that the 30-year-old Bright Lights musician had donated USD 300,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon, which will go to assist victims of the explosion that happened in Beirut last week. Wassim Sal Slaiby, The Weeknd‘s manager, made the announcement on social media. “I am so honoured and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating USD 300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign.”

He continued, “Also, I want to give a special thank you to Michael Rapino @michaelrapino and my Live Nation family for USD 50,000 donation. Give what you can and let’s repost so the world can come together to help Lebanon from this devastating tragedy. #GlobalAidForLebanon @glblctzn @lebaneseredcross @wfpusa @wfp_mena @ccclebanon.”

In case you missed it, previously this year, The Weeknd also donated funds to the Black Lives Matter movement, MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and the National Bail Out.

ALSO READ: George Clooney & wife Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to relief funds in Lebanon after Beirut explosion

Share your comment ×