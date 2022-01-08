The Weeknd FUELS romance rumours with Angelina Jolie with cryptic lyrics on new track Here We Go Again

It seems like The Weeknd has dropped some hints about his rumoured romance with Angelina Jolie in his brand new song Here We Go... Again! The singer debuted his new album Dawn FM on Friday, and fans found out lyrics in one of the songs which seemingly hints at his romance with Jolie.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star,” The Weeknd sings in the song Here We Go... Again, “I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell," the lyrics goes on. Many fans are now analyzing whether the "movie star" lyrics are referring to Angelina Jolie or not. The song also goes like, "But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I’d never fall / But here we go again.”

For those unversed, The Weeknd and Jolie had sparked romance rumours when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in LA together. According to a report from Page Six, they met each other for some business. They were also spotted at a private concert together sometime after their dinner meeting. However, when the two of them were seen leaving Giorgio Baldi, many fans speculated that they were indeed in a romantic relationship. However, now that the lyrics have gone viral on Twitter, many fans are speculating it is indeed for Jolie.

It would be interesting to witness whether the two of them are spotted on more dates. What are your thoughts about the song, the lyrics and his entire album Dawn FM? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

