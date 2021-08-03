The Weeknd gets candid about his turbulent journey to quit drugs; Says ‘I eventually want a family & children’

The Weeknd recently spoke to GQ about drug use and alcohol! In the candid interview, the 31-year-old singer was asked if he is “sober lite” after reading chatter on the Internet. “I like sober lite,” he responded. He was then asked if he drinks, to which he told GQ, “I do. Occasionally. I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

When asked if he smokes weed, to which he responded, “Yes.” When asked about drug use in general, the singer promptly said: “No. Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.” He then added, “And I eventually want a family. I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

The Weeknd’s recent confession comes in the wake of his involvement with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Earlier this month the 46-year-old actress, director, and humanitarian and 31-year-old entertainer were seen leaving celeb-fave restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA. A source spoke to Page Six about their meal together and said that “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].” “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in,” they added.

