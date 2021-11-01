The Weeknd goes incognito by transforming into THIS famous character for Halloween 2021

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 10:16 PM IST  |  8.8K
   
The Weeknd Halloween
The Weeknd drops a glimpse of his jaw-dropping Halloween look.
Halloween celebrations seem to have been bigger than ever this year considering the past two years put a dampener on the holiday thanks to the pandemic. All major Hollywood celebs enjoyed the spirit of the spooky holiday and channeled some epic avatars for the same. After Lizzo left fans surprised with her transformation as Baby Yoda aka Grogu, another artist who showed a jaw-dropping look at Halloween was The Weeknd. 

The 31-year-old Canadian singer went incognito while dressing up as The Godfather character, Don Vito Corleone. The Weeknd took to Instagram to share photos and videos of his look and absolutely nailed the iconic character's getup. In a video he shared on his Instagram, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye was seen imitating Marlon Brando's act from the iconic film. 

Check out The Weeknd's post here:

It seems The Weeknd is making sure to ace his Halloween every year and after his memorable look as Eddie Murphy‘s The Nutty Professor last year, this one certainly trumps all. Fans were left awestruck by his The Godfather look and a fan commented saying, "Bro never loses Halloween."

Among other interesting Halloween costumes this year, included the likes of Kendall Jenner who dressed up as a martian girl from the 90s Mars Attacks. Also, Harry Styles who has currently been on tour for across the US made fans go gaga over his look as he sported Dorothy's costume from Wizard of Oz during his recent performance. Sharing photos in his look as Dorothy, Styles captioned the photos as, "HARRYWEEN. New York City, NY."

Credits: Instagram/The Weeknd,Getty Images


