The Weeknd HINTS at dropping new album The Dawn with cryptic Instagram posts; Leaves netizens confused

The Weeknd has recently teased the release of his new album The Dawn which fans have been eagerly waiting for. The singer took to his official Instagram account to drop some hints about his new album's release date. However, the same has left his fans confused due to the cryptic posts The Weeknd has been sharing about the album.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has shared a cryptic post featuring a green yard with the sun glimmering over the trees. Some fans have been noting that the singer might drop his high-anticipated album very soon, while others think this post has got nothing to do with his album release. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the singer's caption noted, which has made many fans claim that his new album The Dawn has some relation to the same.

Take a look at The Weeknd's post:

"YOU BETTER NOT BE PLAYING BRO," one fan hilariously penned in the comments section. Many of The Weeknd supporters took to the comments to share their excitement about the song release. "i don’t need to wake up, CUZ I AIN’T SLEEPING AHHHHH," another fan said. "The Dawn is HERE," one fan said.

According to reports, the singer had teased his new album at Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. He then shared the first look of the project in August 2021. The first look included him in a side pose, with his head tilted. While he posted the snap without any caption, fans have since then been eager to know about his plans for the album.

