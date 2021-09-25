The Weeknd honoured with Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award in light of his philanthropic work

Pop icon The Weeknd was recently announced as the recipient of a major award! The Pray For Me singer, 31, was honoured at the 2021 Music in Action Awards hosted by The Black Music Action Coalition! The Weeknd along with popstar H.E.R., were both presented with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. “The Weeknd and H.E.R. have both used their platforms to call attention to racial and social injustice and raise awareness globally,” the BMAC said in a statement via Variety.

The singer is no stranger to supporting humanitarian causes, over the past year, he has made several donations to causes he believes in. After supporting the BLM movement, back in August, the singer made another sizable donation to charities in Beirut. He donated USD 300,000 to relief funds in Lebanon after the Beirut explosion.

Back in April, The Weeknd donated USD 1 million to hunger relief in Ethiopia amid reports of ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region, resulting in thousands of deaths and more than two million people displaced in the area. If you’re unfamiliar with what’s happening in Ethiopia, in February, an internal U.S. government report found that people in Tigray are being driven from their homes in a war begun by Ethiopia, via the New York Times.

On the personal front, the singer recently made headlines for his possible brewing romance with actress Angelina Jolie. The duo sparked dating rumours after the two were spotted out in LA several times.

