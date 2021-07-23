The Weeknd joins Ariana Grande for new Off The Table live performance collaboration

Following the success of the “Save Your Tears” remix, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have collaborated yet again! The singers have dropped a new music video, which is a live performance of Off the Table by Grande featuring The Weeknd. Fans on Twitter and other social media platforms literally did not expect this sudden gift from the two. While one fan raved on their both being vocal gods, another added that their voices sound this nice because they fit together well.

The Weeknd also took to Instagram to reveal his excitement about the new video dropping with Ariana. Captioning the post, “Ari [heart emoji] @vevo off the table tomorrow,” he kept his fans notified of the release. Grande, too, didn’t keep the surprise on for too long and shared a sneak peek of the performance from her own account. Off the Table is a track from Grande’s album ‘Positions’ which was released in October.

The video opens with Ariana walking on what seems like a made-up garden. The live band is playing on either side of her. After the first chorus, The Weeknd joins from the second verse. Bringing in his heavenly vocals, the duo definitely sets the entire performance on a whirlwind.

Looks like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd fans have not been starving lately. The duo had also performed Save Your Tears at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. The performance did complete justice to their vocals, music style and sent fans on a beautiful frenzy.

