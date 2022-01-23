The Weeknd leaves Justin Bieber BEHIND as he becomes the most listened to artist on Spotify

The Weeknd recently left Justin Bieber behind in the race of most-listened-to artist on Spotify. The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, broke the Spotify record this weekend after amassing 85.66 million monthly listeners. Prior to Able, Bieber held the record, with close to 84 million monthly listeners. The Earned It singer’s recent release–his fifth studio album, which was released earlier this month probably contributed to this win!

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album dropped after almost a year of waiting, his last album was “Blinding Lights” which dropped last August. Apart from the groovy music of the album, his song Here We Go Again was also making headlines as it teased the singer’s romance with Angeline Jolie. The lyrics of the song read: “And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts.”

While The Weeknd never directly mentions Jolie in the song, fans believe that the lyrics are about Jolie. The two were first spotted together in July 2021 and has been on dinners and concerts with each other. The duo has been spotted together multiple times in LA which fuelled the speculation in the first place. An insider close to the duo recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that The Weeknd finds the actress "to be his ultimate muse.” They also shared that the duo reportedly has "more things in common than people would think." The two of them have also "had a few meetups, but there is nothing romantic going on between them."

Also read: The Weeknd thinks Angelina Jolie is his 'ultimate muse'; Duo 'have had a few meetups'; Report