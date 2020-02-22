The Weeknd opens up about consuming drugs: Says ‘it helps me open up my mind’

The Weeknd in a recent interview revealed that he uses drugs and it helps him focus on his music. Read on to know more.

The Weekend has always been open about consuming drugs. During his latest interview, the 30-year-old singer revealed that he is in an on-and-off relationship with drugs. The singer has addressed the topic many times through his songs. In his 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd revealed that while he has never needed a detox, there was phase in his life wouldn’t spend a single day without doing drugs. “Like, '08 to 2010 –those are my hazy years,” he told the magazine.

During his latest interaction with CR MEN, the singer said drugs open up his mind when he is creating new music. During the interview, he also spoke about being lonely. He said he rarely leaves his house and this lets him focus on his music. The singer said that he is a workaholic and is addicted to his work because it distracts him from his loneliness. Last year, he broke up with Bella Hadid and hasn’t been spotted with anybody since.

The Weeknd and Bella decided to call it quits after a 4-year-long on-and-off relationship in August 2019. However, earlier this week, a source close to Bella revealed that she still has feelings for the Grammy Award winner. The insider asserted that the 23-year-old supermodel is not dating anyone currently and still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and a reunion is not completely out of the picture. There is a possibility that the two might get together down the line, but for right now, she is single and busy with her professional commitments, Us Weekly reported.

