The Weeknd reflects on his 2015 arrest; Says, ‘It was a real rock star era. I’m not proud of it’

The Weeknd opened up about getting arrested back in 2015 and stated that he is not proud of that part of his life. Read on to know more.

The Weeknd, who recently released his first studio album in four years, bared his soul in his latest interview and revisited the darkest days of his life and how revealed how the experience inspired his latest work. “So, this is about the darkest time of my entire life, around 2013, 2014,” the Heartless singer told Variety. He mentioned that during the initial years of his career, when he was trying to get used to his new stardom, he was having a hard time dealing with some personal stuff.

Speaking about his 2015 arrest, the singer said it was a real rock-star era and that he is not proud of it. He revealed that the sirens that can be heard at the end of his song Heartless, is actually a reference to that time in his life. He stated that he always wanted to make that song forever, but he never felt like it was the right time until recently. When he poured his feelings in his latest album, it felt like the right time to share that part of his life with his listeners and fans.

Speaking about revisiting his dark days, the singer stated that even though he does not want to remember that time, he can’t run away from who he really is and always ends up getting back to that place. He asserted that he is not that person anymore and whenever he has kids, he won’t let them become like him. The singer, who recently turned 30, said that he feels like his career is just starting as he is finally becoming the person he always wanted to be.

