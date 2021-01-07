The Weeknd SHOCKS fans with his dramatic transformation in Save Your Tears video; Watch

The Weeknd recently released his new song Save Your Tears and left fans stunted with his unrecognisable transformation in the video.

The Weeknd just released the music video to his song Save Your Tears, which had fans talking about it for more than one reason! While fans love the music, the singer had everyone in shock after he appeared on the clip with a deconstructed face which looked like a result of extreme botox and fillers. The Canadian crooner continued his signature style of transforming himself in his videos as he did with Heartless video where he partied it up in Las Vegas.

Similarly in the Blinding Lights video, he’s seen all covered in blood, in his video In Your Eyes, he’s decapitated, and in Too Late, his head gets attached to another guy’s body. The singer even showed up to an award show in 2020, fully covered in bandages. This may be strange to fans but The Weeknd has continued the tradition with his Save Your Tears video.

Now, it seems like the bandages might have been a hint to what was to come in the singer’s Save Your Tears video. For those concerned, The Weeknd hasn’t had any work done (that we know of) and has used prosthetics for his shocking transformation in the video.

If you missed it, previously The Weeknd made headlines after being snubbed at the Grammys, the crooner slammed the academy for not nominating his hit single Blinding Lights. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he wrote on Instagram.

