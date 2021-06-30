The Weeknd to star in and co write THIS HBO cult drama series; Deets inside

The Weeknd to team up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for an upcoming series that has been reportedly been titled as The Idol.

The Weeknd is all set to give another shot to acting after starring in an episode of the animated series, American Dad in 2020 and also playing a fictionalized version of himself in Adam Sandler's 2019 film, Uncut Gems. This time, the singer is gearing up for a bigger role as he will not only star in an upcoming HBO series but will also be co-writing it. A few reports claim that the series has been tentatively titled The Idol.

As per Variety, the series will follow the story of a female pop singer who begins a romance with an LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. The Weeknd will also be reportedly co-producing the show along with BAFTA Award-winning Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Fans of the singer are certainly going to be over the moon hearing about this news. The Weeknd has previously received writing credits for one episode of American Dad in 2020. The episode consisted of a spoof song, “I’m a Virgin,” which The Weeknd co-wrote with Electric Guest’s Asa Taccone.

Considering the series will have Euphoria's Sam Levinson involved, the expectations are extremely high from the upcoming project. Levinson's Euphoria was not only critically acclaimed but also received major accolades including an outstanding lead actress in a drama series win for Zendaya.

While The Weeknd hasn't made any album announcement yet, the singer recently featured in the music video of Doja Cat's song You Right which was released last week. The Weeknd is also having a great year when it comes to winning accolades considering he recently swept major honours at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 including Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist.

