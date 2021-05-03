The Weeknd still boycotting Grammys after secret committees disband; Says ‘trust has been broken for so long’

The Weeknd recently revealed that he is still boycotting the Grammys, even after they announced the disbandment of their secret committees. Scroll down for more on this.

This weekend was a tricky one for the Grammys committee as they decided to disband previous nominations and let voters call the final shots by choosing the winners. The decision comes as no surprise as stars like The Weeknd heavily criticised the nominees after his album After Hours failed to make the list. While the secret committees have determined the winners and nominees for years, today the academy stated that the categories would now be “determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy.”

After the news of the voting system went public, The New York Times caught up with The Weeknd and asked his thoughts on the new change and whether he is still boycotting the show. “Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process,” he told TNYT in a statement.

The pop icon and Blinding Lights singer also told Variety about why he’s still boycotting future shows. “The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” he shared.

The Weeknd continued, “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start. I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”

